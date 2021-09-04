Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIL opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

