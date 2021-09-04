Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

NYSE GTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 162,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $849.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

