Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.60

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.60 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 566188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.57).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

