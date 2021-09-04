TRON (TRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

