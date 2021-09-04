TrueFlip Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $38,648.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00799003 BTC.

TFL is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

