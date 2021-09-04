Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

The firm has a market cap of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

