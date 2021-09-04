UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.46.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1959017 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

