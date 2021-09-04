UBS Group Reiterates “$300.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

