Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Down 1.3%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 62,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 103,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

