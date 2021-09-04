UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. UDR posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

