UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 922,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

