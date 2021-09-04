Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

UAA opened at $23.15 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

