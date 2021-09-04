Unification Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,337.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $62,337.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

