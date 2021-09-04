Unitrade (TRADE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $299,108.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

