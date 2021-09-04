Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John S. Riccitiello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68.

Shares of U stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

