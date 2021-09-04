Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 846,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

