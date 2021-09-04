uPlexa 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $225.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $610,992.77 and $225.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

