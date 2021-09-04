Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $269.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Upstart stock opened at $247.29 on Friday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $31,750,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

