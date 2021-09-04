US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 588,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

