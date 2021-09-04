US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

