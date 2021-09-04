US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Insulet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $302.59 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.61 and a 200 day moving average of $273.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.