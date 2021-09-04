US Bancorp DE Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 409.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 595.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.