USDX [Lighthouse] 24 Hour Volume Hits $267.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00009277 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $17.48 million and $267.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00018051 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

