USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005815 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 143.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000131 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 120.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

