Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. 87,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,174. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

