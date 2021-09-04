Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 807 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 133.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,498. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

