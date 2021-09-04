Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

