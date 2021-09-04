Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 33.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Tilray stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,685,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

