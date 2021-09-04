Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys 1,715 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

