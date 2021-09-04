VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

