VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.38. VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,701 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,745,000.

