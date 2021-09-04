Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $95.46. 1,106,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

