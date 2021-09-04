Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

