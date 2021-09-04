Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $297.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.54 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

