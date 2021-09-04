Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.