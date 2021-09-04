Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 177.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

