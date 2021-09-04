Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

