Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTWRF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. New Street Research cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$35.70 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

