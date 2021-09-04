Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.90

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
