Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.90

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 79,114.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.