Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vaxart by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

