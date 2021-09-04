Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

