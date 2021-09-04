Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $320.00 at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average of $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

