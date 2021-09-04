Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.