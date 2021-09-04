Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $404.36 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $404.36 million and approximately $155.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $36.55 or 0.00072529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,373.20 or 0.99968779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00047946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.81 or 0.00650556 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,064,227 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

