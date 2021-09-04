Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,946.01 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,681.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,563.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

