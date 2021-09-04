Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

