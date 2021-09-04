Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

