Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 2.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Greif by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

