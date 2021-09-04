Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 180,453 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.