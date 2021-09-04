Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

